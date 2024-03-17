Your allergies could be worse this spring; here's why

If you struggle with allergies, you know just how debilitating it can be.

This spring, in particular, may be an even more challenging allergy season.

"When I moved here out to Texas, I'm not used to trees, so this is the first time in my life I have allergies," said Kristin Hildebrandt, who moved to Texas about two years ago from Sweden. "I have noticed that I have itchy eyes, runny nose, and I also have a lot of throat pain."

"I think it is generally, in the evening when it develops, and I wake up in the morning sometimes congested," said Richard Southwick, who also just moved to Texas from New York and is dealing with new allergens.

Dr. Ron Cox, a physician with Greater Austin Allergy, said allergies are actually the leading cause of lost work days and lost school days in the country.

This year is likely to be no exception.

"It's starting earlier, and there's a higher pollen count, so it might be kind of a harder season for some people," said Cox.

He points to a more mild winter as the root of a higher pollen count this spring.

"I think that was due to the temperate winter that we had," said Cox. "A lot of stuff stayed alive much longer, and it is coming out sooner."

He said grass and tree pollen are the primary allergens taking Central Texas by storm right now.

There are a few things you can do to mitigate the symptoms.

Cox suggested enjoying the outdoors in the evening when pollen levels drop.

"Go home and take a shower and rinse your eyes out with an over-the-counter wetting solution to rinse the pollen out," said Cox. "Also, there's a saline rinse option for your sinuses."

Keeping windows closed at home and in vehicles can also limit exposure to pollen.

Allergy medicines or even dried nettle can also be helpful to have on hand.

"When I've been taking the allergy pills, the symptoms have been disappearing," said Hildebrandt.

If all else fails, it might be time to see an allergist.

The good news is that once Texas gets closer to summer and a bit hotter, the tree and grass pollens should pretty much go away.

The only kind of allergen that sticks around in Central Texas is mold.