Dripping Springs woman becomes living kidney donor for friend in another state

Today is World Kidney Day.

In the US, about 100,000 Americans are waiting for a kidney from a deceased donor, but some of them can be taken off of the list, thanks to living donors.

A Dripping Springs woman is sharing her story about donating a kidney to a friend in another state without leaving Central Texas.

"Ironically, prior to this, when I would describe my friends Mike and Lisa, I would often describe them as the kind of friend who would, kid you not, give you a kidney if you needed one not knowing that was going to be written into our story the way that the lord has done it," Julie Walton said.

In November 2022, Walton was scrolling through Facebook when she saw a post from Lisa. Her husband, Mike Southard, needed a kidney, and she included a link if anyone wanted to inquire about becoming a living donor.

"I was so weak. Taking a shower would wipe me out for the day," Southard said.

Southard, who lives in the Tacoma, Washington area, suffered from polycystic kidney disease for 30 years. In 2022, his kidney function dropped to 10 percent, making a transplant necessary.

"It felt very clear. I have two of something that my friend desperately needs and so why wouldn’t I give him one?" Walton said.

Southard and Walton have known each other for more than 20 years, having met at church in Washington State. They even played in a band together. After rigorous testing at the Kidney Transplant Center at St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Walton learned she was healthy enough to donate and she was a direct match for her friend.

"To find out that you have a donor and then to find out it’s Julie Walton, this whole process has been a miracle," Southard said.

On the morning of April 4, 2023, Walton had a kidney removed at St. David's. The organ, packed in ice, was then flown to Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. And, by that afternoon, Southard had his new kidney.

"When I woke up from surgery, I could tell instantly, right when I woke up I knew something was different because I felt better immediately," Southard said. "I get to live and I feel great. So, double miracle."

"I will confess, I really like the thought of my kidney – which is named 'Louis the Lefty" – is now at home with my friend Mike and is being safely cared for and doing a great job," Walton said.

Nearly one year after their surgeries, both Southard and Walton are healthy, and they hope their story will inspire others.

"This will go down as one of the most profound miracles that the lord has ever allowed me to be a part of," Walton said. "Anyone who’s currently in great health, who has two kidneys, you have more than enough for yourself – and you have abundance that you could give to someone else – that could save their life. That is profound and beautiful."

If you'd like to learn more about becoming a living kidney donor, click the following links: Kidney Registry and St. David's Kidney Transplant Center.