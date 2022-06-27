Zilker Park shuttle hopes to help alleviate traffic in area

Austin Parks and Recreation has launched a pilot program and is offering a free weekend shuttle to one of Austin's most popular spots, Zilker Park.

There will be two shuttles operating every 20 minutes between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The shuttles will also operate on the 4th of July and the Labor Day holidays.

The service began on Saturday, June 25 and will continue until Monday, September 5.

If you're interested in using the shuttle, it's recommended you park in the One Texas Center Garage, located at 505 Barton Springs Road, and get your parking ticket validated on the shuttle.

Parking tickets must be validated by the shuttle driver in order to not be charged the $10 parking fee at the parking garage.

For additional information, you can go here.