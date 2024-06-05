Zoox to begin testing autonomous vehicles in Austin

article

Zoox will soon be testing its autonomous vehicle technology in Austin and Miami.

This summer, the mobility company will be deploying its fleet with safety drivers near business and entertainment districts in the two markets.

The company says that the retrofitted test fleet is used to validate the autonomous driving software before it is deployed on the Zoox robotaxi as well as for manual missions such as mapping new areas.

READ MORE

Austin and Miami join the San Francisco Bay Area, Las Vegas and Seattle as public testing markets for Zoox.

For more information about Zoox, click here.