AJ Johnson decommits from Texas to join Australia pro league

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team took a big hit on the roster.

Recent signee A.J. Johnson, a five-start guard out of California, decommits from Texas to play in an Australian pro league.

Fellow five-star UT signee Ron Holland, a McDonald's All-American, is still expected to report to the team. But who will be playing with him?

With so many seniors either leaving or mulling over their futures, and Arterio Morris and Rowan Brumbaugh transferring, the only key Longhorn who says he's coming back is Brock Cunningham.

There may be more if recent NBA Draft entries Dillon Mitchell and Tyrese Hunter don't like their projections.