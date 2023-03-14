Ann Richards School girls soccer team top contender for Texas 5A playoffs

High school soccer playoffs kickoff next week, and the girls at Ann Richards School might be a contender in Class 5.

Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders head soccer coach Andy Langford has plenty of reasons to smile.

"We've set a pretty high bar, and it's pretty exciting," said Langford. "And I'm so proud of these girls for being the ones that made it happen."

The Stars are the state's six-ranked team in Class 5A. The team won their first district title after going 15-1 in league play, and outscoring their opponents 84 to 3, which included 15 straight shutouts.

"It surprises me every day. Coming to practice, like realizing this is our team. It's crazy," said Isabella Farias, midfielder.

"I'm shocked, but I'm also not surprised because I know our work ethic is definitely showing through right now," said Genevieve Barrett, midfielder.

"I've certainly never experienced anything like it as a player, or coach, or anything like that," said Langford.

While this season has been a historical one of this group, they'll now try to add to it. They're heading into the playoffs for the third year in a row, fourth time overall, and are looking to pick up their first-ever playoff win.

"That's honestly like our number one goal that we're working towards right now during practice," said Farias.

"We're already excited about our district championship, but we want more. We feel like we're poised. We've set ourselves up this season to have a really good chance to make some noise in the playoffs," said Langford.

"Just the joy that they play with and this spirit they have. Has made it a really special season. And obviously our results have made it special to," he added.