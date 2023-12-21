Austin FC to kick off fourth MLS regular season in February

Austin FC will be kicking off its fourth season next February.

Austin FC announced its full 34-match schedule for the 2024 MLS regular season earlier this week. The season will begin with a home opener against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The Verde & Black will also be facing off against two new opponents for the first time this season: Philadelphia and NYCFC.

2024 Opponents

Austin FC will play 28 total matches against its 13 fellow Western Conference clubs: one home and one away against every other conference team, except for FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC.

The 2024 MLS regular season will conclude on Decision Day, Oct. 19, when Austin will host Colorado Rapids.

Austin FC will also play six inter-conference matches against Eastern Conference opponents: three at home and three on the road. The Verde & Black will host Philadelphia Union, New York City FC, and Charlotte FC, while traveling to face Orlando City SC, Nashville SC, and Toronto FC.

How to watch

All Austin FC regular season matches will be available to watch live in English and Spanish via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with no regional blackouts or restrictions. All Austin FC Season Ticket accounts also receive one subscription to MLS Season Pass for free.

Four Austin FC regular season matches in 2024 will be simultaneously broadcast on television. The team’s away match vs. St. Louis City SC on Sunday, April 14 and home match vs. LA Galaxy on Saturday, April 27 will be broadcast live on FOX.

Its home match vs. Portland Timbers on Wednesday, May 29 and away match vs. Los Angeles FC on Wednesday, Sept. 18 will be broadcast live on FS1.

How to get tickets

Austin FC has sold out all 53 MLS regular season and playoff home matches in its three-year history thus far, and owns the league’s longest-active sellout streak with an average attendance of 20,738.

Single match tickets went onsale to the public on Thursday, Dec. 21.