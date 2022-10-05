Austin FC hosts Colorado in regular-season finale

After locking down second in the west, Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff and the Verde have nothing to gain in Sunday's regular-season finale.

"We are coming home to Q2 for our final game, so there will be a lot of promotion in the stadium, there will be a lot of emotion on the field, and we want to utilize all of that and go and put a very strong performance and get a win to kind of push our way into the playoffs," said Wolff.

Sunday's game could give the Q2 crowd another celebratory moment, and is tuning up for their first-ever MLS Playoff game.

"If you are in the playoffs, you want to obviously go in hopefully with good momentum, a healthy roster, a very competitive group and have certainly depth, as something you can utilize as needed, but the group is in, yeah a pretty healthy state," said Wolff.

Austin FC hosts Colorado Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. in the regular-season finale.