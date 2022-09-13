Austin FC looks to end 3-game losing streak against Salt Lake

Austin FC will try to end a three-game losing streak on Wednesday at Q2 Stadium.

Saturday's 3-0 loss in Seattle was followed by a 3-0 loss to Nashville. Which begs the question, why is the Western Conference's second-place team playing so poorly all of a sudden?

"This is still a very good team. Right now, we've lost a bit of our bite and intent, and the personality that we've shown. So, is it fatigue? Is it complacency? Just knowing and feeling that we're in the playoffs? We've got to continue to push, and we're at our best when we've got a bit of, not that the world is against you, but you've got to go out and prove something. We still have plenty to prove," said Head Coach Josh Wolff.

Austin FC takes on Salt Lake Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium.