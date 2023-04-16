Austin FC draws 0-0 with Vancouver Whitecaps at Q2 Stadium

Austin FC played to a 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Q2 Stadium in North Austin.

Saturday night's sold-out crowd was Austin’s 40th consecutive in MLS, extending the league’s longest-active streak.

Austin FC says its senior midfielder Alex Ring and senior forward Maxi Urruti had the best two chances of the first half, with Ring narrowly missing on a header and Urruti hitting a low shot at Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Verde & Black senior goalkeeper Brad Stuver made a number of key stops to keep the Whitecaps scoreless, including denying forward Simon Becher a goal just before halftime.

Near the start of the second half, Takaoka blocked senior midfielder Diego Fagundez’s close-range effort. Stuver had another save at the hour mark against forward Brian White.

The Verde & Black continued to have more of the ball and attacking intent through the closing stages, with midfielder Dani Pereira forcing a flying save from Takaoka, but were ultimately unable to score.

Stuver finished the match with four saves, his second shutout of 2023, says Austin FC.

Next Match

Austin FC will play its fourth away match and eighth match overall of the 2023 MLS regular season against LA Galaxy on Saturday, April 22 at 9:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. PT.