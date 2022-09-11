Rouse Raiders come away with win against Glenn Grizzlies in FOX 7's Game of the Week

FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week voters missed on their prediction for the big rivalry game between Glenn and Rouse.

83% of voters picked Glenn to win the game, but it was Rouse coming away with a 10-7 win thanks to a Zach Ramirez field goal as time expired.

It was yet another tight game between these two, as the Raiders have now won all three match-ups in this new rivalry by a combined seven points.

