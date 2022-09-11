2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3

The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season.

Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as Glenn vs Rouse, Liberty Hill vs Georgetown, and McNeil vs Hendrickson.

View the highlights and scores for Week 3 here.

2022 FOX 7 FRIDAY FOOTBALL WEEK 3 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

1.Westlake (3-0, defeated Akins 56-6)

2.Round Rock (3-0, defeated 5A Cedar Park 24-7)

3.Dripping Springs (2-0, Idle)

4.Manor (3-0, defeated 6A Copperas Cove 42-15)

5.Bowie (3-0, defeated Del Valle 64-0)

CLASS 5A

1. Hays (3-0, defeated Cedar Creek 54-21)

2. Liberty Hill (2-1, defeated Georgetown 49-35)

3. LBJ (1-2, lost to TAPPS Dal. Parish Episcopal 44-21)

4.Georgetown (2-1, lost to Liberty Hill 49-35)

5.Lockhart (3-0, defeated Lehman 56-13)

CLASS 4A

1.Wimberley (3-0, defeated 3A Brock 32-23)

2.Lago Vista (2-1, defeated Giddings 42-10)

3.Marble Falls (2-1, defeated 5A Killeen Chaparral 22-15)

4. Taylor (2-1, defeated Robinson 41-19)

5. Lampasas (2-1, defeated 5A East View 48-39)

CLASS 3A

1. Llano (3-0, defeated 5A Crockett 57-13)

2. Lexington (3-0, defeated Rockdale 33-18)

3. Rockdale (1-2, lost to Lexington 33-18)

4. Luling (3-0, defeated 5A Eastside Memorial 59-0)



5. Florence (1-1, Idle)

CLASS 2A/1A/Others

1. Thorndale (2-1, defeated Riesel 54-21)

2. Mason (2-1 defeated Ozona 42-7)

3. Flatonia (2-1, defeated 3A Nixon Smiley 34-0)

4. Johnson City (2-1, lost to San Saba 28-3)

5. Granger (2-1, defeated Holland 28-20)