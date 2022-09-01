FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Vandegrift vs Cedar Park

A longtime rivalry involving two of the area's most successful programs will be renewed Friday when Class 5A Cedar Park hosts 6A Vandegrift at Gupton Stadium.

While the rivalry is enough to have both teams motivated, both the TWolves and Vipers will have even more of an edge this Friday, with both coming into this Week 2 match-up after season-opening losses.

Vandegrift has had the upper hand against the rival T-Wolves in recent years, winning three of the last four match-ups, including a 42-7 blowout win in 2021.

So, who do you think will win this showdown between the two rivals? Vote in our poll below!