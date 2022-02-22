Buda Johnson plays Rouse in 5A high school boy's basketball playoffs

24th ranked Rouse faced off against Buda Johnson in the first round of the 5A boy's high school basketball playoffs and the offenses struggled at the start.

The Jags were up 8-5 after the 1st quarter and some good play kept Rouse in the game but the Jaguars ultimately came away with the win, 51-43.

Buda Johnson will next face either San Antonio McCollum or Lanier.

