Coach McCarthy says Dak Prescott will not play in any Cowboys preseason games

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said fans should not expect to see quarterback Dak Prescott play before the regular season.

The team hoped to test Prescott’s injured ankle in at least one preseason game. That was expected to be this Saturday against Houston.

But McCarthy wants to be cautious after Prescott developed a sore shoulder in training camp.

The coach said he’s confident Prescott will be ready to go for Week 1 against the Buccaneers.

"It doesn’t matter if he plays or if he didn’t play in the preseason. If it doesn’t go well early, criticism is going to come. But at the end of the day, I trust the practice process. I feel really good about what we’ve been able to get done in this environment as opposed to relying on preseason games. I always felt like the preseason games were primarily for the development of your young players," he said.

Although Prescott is not expected to play, other starters like running back Ezekiel Elliott will see some action in Saturday night’s game against the Texans.