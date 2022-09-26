Longhorns prepare to take on West Virginia after Texas Tech loss

Texas Tech on top of the world after upsetting Texas on Saturday. Head Coach Steve Sarkisian and his 2-2 Longhorns are on the other end of the spectrum.

Sarkisian is now 3-7 against Big 12 competition as UT's head coach, and 1-6 in all away games.

"Nobody likes to lose, and it's not fun at all. It's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. Everybody's still a little pissed off today quite frankly," said Sarkisian.

"I'm gonna start encouraging the team, you know we need to play with, I don't want to say anger. Because you never want to play with anger. But play with a chip on our shoulder you know every single week," said Bijan Robinson, UT Jr. Running Back.

It is still iffy on who will be healthy enough for West Virginia on Saturday. Receiver Xavier Worthy is considered "day-to-day" after getting banged up against Texas Tech.

Sark hopes to get him back to practice later this week.

Sark also said all the quarterbacks practiced Monday, as Quinn Ewers recovers from his sprained clavicle.

The Longhorns take on West Virginia Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.