Austin 6th Street shooting: 3 dead, 14 wounded; FBI investigates potential terror ties

Three people were killed, and 14 others were wounded in a shooting outside a bar in Austin's bustling Sixth Street entertainment district early Sunday morning that authorities said may have ties to terrorism.

At a press conference early Sunday, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said police received a call around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a "male shooting" at Buford's, a beer garden in the city's busy entertainment district.

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and then "returned fire, killing the suspect," Davis said.

According to EMS Chief Robert Luckritz, three people died at the scene and 14 people were taken to hospitals. Three of those injured were in critical condition.

Davis said that the gunman had two weapons during the shooting, but that he never entered the bar.

"He drove by, was firing outside the window with a pistol," Davis said. "Once he exited the vehicle after parking on Wood, he exited with a rifle at that point."

Davis said an explosives team was called in to evaluate the gunman's vehicle after investigators found concerning items inside. No bombs were found, however.

Police haven’t released the deceased suspect’s name.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the National Guard to step up patrols in surveillance across the state as part of Operation Fury Shield.

DPS will also increase patrols in the Sixth Street district, Abbott said.

Possible terrorism ties

A spokesman for the FBI said at a news conference later Sunday morning that the gunman appears to have ties to a terror group, but that is still under investigation.

"Obviously, it's still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation, but there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism," the FBI spokesman said. "Again, it's still too early to make a determination on that, but we are investigating that very closely with our partners at the Austin Police Department."

Abbott says Texas will respond with ‘overwhelming force’

Abbott said Sunday morning that the state is mourning and expressed a note of resilience.

"This act of violence will not define us, nor will it shake the resolve of Texans," Abbott said in a written statement. "To anyone who thinks about using the current conflict in the Middle East to threaten Texans or our critical infrastructure, understand this clearly: Texas will respond with decisive and overwhelming force to protect our state."

