Dak Prescott unlikely to play in any Cowboys preseason games

Cowboys fans will probably not get to see quarterback Dak Prescott play this preseason.

The team did not rule out putting Prescott on the field for Saturday’s game against Houston but it appears unlikely he’ll play before next month’s season opener in Tampa.

Prescott did practice during Cowboys Night at The Star in Frisco Monday.

He threw passes but did not practice in team activity.

Coach Mike McCarthy said they are being cautious with Dak’s shoulder and focusing on making sure he’s ready for Week 1.

"There is no urgency from my prospective to see Dak play in Houston. This is more about… you just don't want to create a setback possibility. You know, his volume of throwing leading up to that point, he's probably at midseason form just from the amount of work he put in over the summer," McCarthy said. "You have to build up his volume of throws again so we just don’t want to put him in a position where he can reinjure it."

The next practice open to the public is Friday morning.

The Cowboys play the Texans Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

