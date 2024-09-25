Are the Dallas Cowboys still a playoff team despite slow start?

After winning a 16-straight home contest, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves on the wrong side of a two-game skid.

This past weekend, the Baltimore Ravens bullied the Cowboys on the ground to the tune of 274 rushing yards. At the forefront of the ground attack was star running back Derrick Henry, whom the Cowboys passed on signing this offseason.

Despite the young season, do the Cowboys already have their backs against the wall heading into Thursday's contest against the New York Giants?

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Imag Expand

Special guest Shawn Clynch stopped by the FOX 7 Sports Office to talk with Julian Martinez and Dennis de la Pena more about the hole the Cowboys find themselves in.

