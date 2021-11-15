Dallas Mavericks no longer requiring vaccine proof or negative COVID-19 test for fans

The Dallas Mavericks are relaxing the strict COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements for most fans.

Things won’t be completely normal or like they were before the pandemic. But after implementing some of strictest protocols for a professional sports team, the change is a big step in that direction.

The change applies to most fans entering the American Airlines Center. They will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the building.

The rule still applies for anyone sitting within 15 feet of the court. And all fans over the age of 2 will still have to wear a mask in the arena unless they are eating or drinking.

The Mavs cite the declining number of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County for the change. The number of cases has dropped significantly from where it was when the requirements were first introduced.

The team will also create suites dedicated to immunocompromised fans and add vaccination stations around the AAC.

The new rules will be in place in time for Monday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

