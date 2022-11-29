FIFA World Cup: Team USA advances to knockout round with 1-0 win over Iran

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is moving on in the FIFA World Cup after defeating Iran 1-0 in a win or go home match.

It was all or nothing. Hundreds of Austin soccer fans showed up at Haymaker to cheer on Team USA.

"Everyone just coming together and rallying behind the U.S. and having a great time for this big accomplishment that we’ve already made," Austin resident and soccer fan Matt Cenca said.

It’s been eight years since the U.S. has been in the World Cup and fans knew what was at stake, win against Iran or go home.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ TOPSHOT - USA's forward #10 Christian Pulisic scores his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Adrenaline, the anticipation for waiting to see if a goal is going to get set up, it’s very stressful, but a good stress," Austin resident and soccer fan Charles Beckendorf said.

The USMNT scored a goal in the first half and ultimately secured the win.

"Futbol is life, it’s fun to watch, it’s fun for the world to come together at this point," Beckendorf said.

Fans are excited for what’s next.

"Getting to the World Cup in itself is a feat, but for us to really cement your place as a football and soccer power, you have to get out of the group," Head of Community Outreach for American Outlaws Austin Chapter Imani Williams said.

The young team showed they could do just that and Austin fans are backing them.

"I’m so excited in Austin, this has always been one of the top soccer cities in the USA and #1 city of World Cup viewing in the country," Williams said.

The win gave USA three points, for a total of 5 in the group, and they advanced to the Round of 16.

The USMNT will play the Netherlands on Saturday at 9 a.m. on FOX 7 Austin.