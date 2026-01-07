Expand / Collapse search

Former Longhorns football player Jordan Shipley hospitalized after accident

By
Published  January 7, 2026 8:08am CST
Sports
FOX 7 Austin
Shipley, the all-team leading receiver at Texas, suffered a serious accident while working on his ranch.

The Brief

    • Former Texas Longhorns football player Jordan Shipley has been hospitalized after an accident on his ranch
    • Shipley reportedly suffered severe burns after a machine caught on fire

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns football great Jordan Shipley has been hospitalized after an accident on his ranch.

What we know:

Shipley was reportedly operating a machine on his ranch near Burnet when the machine caught on fire.

He was severely burned and driven to a local hospital before being taken to Austin on a medical transport flight.

A statement from

 Shipley's family says he is in critical but stable condition.

The backstory:

It has been over a decade since Jordan Shipley played in a National Championship game with the Texas Longhorn football team. Since then, he has turned his focus to scooping ice cream and serving coffee, where his football career began.

40-year-old Shipley is the Texas Longhorns football program's all-time leading receiver.

He earned Associated Press All-America honors in 2009 and had 248 career catches in college for 3,191 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Shipley was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round in 2010. 

He played three seasons in the NFL with the Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

