Gronkowski thinks Brady will return 'in a couple of years,' report says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly said Friday that he believes NFL great Tom Brady will return to the league in "a couple of years."

Speaking with USA TODAY Sports on Friday, Brady's former teammate and four-time Super Bowl champion said he believes Brady's retirement is potentially temporary.

"The guy can play at any age,’’ Gronkowski, 32, told the outlet . "If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.’’

Brady officially announced his retirement at the beginning of the month after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins.

"This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," the 44-year-old said in a statement . "I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Gronkowski, himself, retired before the 2019 season – but returned in 2020 to play in Tampa with Brady.

Brady and Gronkowski connected for two touchdowns in Super Bowl LV for a win over the Kansas City Chiefs .

Gronkowski – who will become an unrestricted free agent in March – signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March of last year.

He has 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in 143 career regular-season games.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gronkowski and Brady have the most touchdowns for a quarterback-receiver combo in playoff history.

What he does next remains unclear and he previously told Fox News Digital that he would take a few weeks to decide.

"You just want to settle down, let everything flush out, and in a couple of weeks make a decision from there. See how you’re feeling, what I’m thinking then. It’s going to be a little process, but I’m definitely going to take my time with it, no doubt. But we’ll see what happens man, anything can be up in the air," Gronkowski explained.

"I’ll figure all that out in the future,’’ he told USA TODAY Sports. "Let everything play out, then make a move. So I’m just relaxing, letting my body heal, have a good time, have some laughs.

Gronkowski's brother said in September that he could not see him playing with another quarterback.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos, Nick Geddes, Daniel Canova and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.