Can the Houston Astros make it to the World Series?

The Houston Astros are once again American League West Champions after an uncharacteristically slow start to the 2024 MLB season.

Houston found themselves as many as 10 games back in their division in May, but thanks to key acquisitions like Yusei Kukuchi, they find themselves once again ready to make some noise in October.

The 'Stros have made seven consecutive American League Championship Series, but will they keep that streak alive? What are their odds at cementing their dynasty and winning a third World Series in eight seasons?

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros smiles on the field prior to playing the Detroit Tigers in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on October 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

