How long will Texas Longhorn Arch Manning remain the starting QB

Arch Manning was thrust into action this past weekend against UTSA after starting quarterback Quinn Ewers left with an abdominal injury.

Ewer's injury is said to be minor but his status for the next set of Longhorns games is in doubt.

Nonetheless, the season presses on, and Longhorns fans should feel confident after Manning's recent torching of the Roadrunners. Manning threw five touchdowns after taking over in the early second quarter of Saturday's contest.

Not only did he display signature Manning accuracy on his four touchdown throws, but he also raced 60-plus yards for another score, leaving UTSA defenders in the dust.

With a soft part of the UT calendar coming up, should Steve Sarkisian feel no pressure to rush Ewers back from injury and instead start Arch?

Producer Julian Martinez and FOX 7 Sports Director Dennis de la Pena discuss.

