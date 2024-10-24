Is Quinn Ewers struggling post-injury?

Quinn Ewers began the 2024 season as a Heisman front-runner, but now fans are questioning even his status as QB 1.

Since returning from injury, Ewers had a middle of the road outing against rival OU and a subpar performance against Georgia at DKR.

Is Ewers' struggle a result of his oblique injury that caused him to miss two games this year? Or has the third-year starter regressed?

FOX 7 Sports Director Dennis de la Pena and Producer Julian Martinez talk about Ewers, his draft prospect and whether he can still lead the Longhorns toward their ultimate goal of a national championship.