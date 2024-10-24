Expand / Collapse search

Is Quinn Ewers struggling post-injury?

By Julian Martinez
Published  October 24, 2024 7:24pm CDT
Texas Longhorns
FOX 7 Austin

Is Quinn Ewers struggling?

Quinn Ewers began the 2024 season as a Heisman front-runner, but now fans are questioning even his status as QB 1

AUSTIN, Texas - Quinn Ewers began the 2024 season as a Heisman front-runner, but now fans are questioning even his status as QB 1. 

Since returning from injury, Ewers had a middle of the road outing against rival OU and a subpar performance against Georgia at DKR. 

Is Ewers' struggle a result of his oblique injury that caused him to miss two games this year? Or has the third-year starter regressed? 

FOX 7 Sports Director Dennis de la Pena and Producer Julian Martinez talk about Ewers, his draft prospect and whether he can still lead the Longhorns toward their ultimate goal of a national championship. 