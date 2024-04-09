Typos corrected on Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena

A shiny new 19-foot statue of the legendary Kobe Bryant stands out in front of the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

For many LA sports fans, the arena is still referred to as Staples Center, which was the "House Kobe Built." Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and during that time, he won five championships for the Men in Purple and Gold.

The statue pays homage to Bryant’s pose after he scored 81 points in Jan. 2006, which is often regarded as one of the best performances in NBA history.

After much anticipation, the statue was revealed on 2/8/24, a day that honored both Mr. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant. Shortly after the statue was available for public viewing, people noticed there were multiple spelling errors on the marble base of the statue.

The names of former NBA players José Calderón and Von Wafer were misspelled on the base of the statue, in a rendering of the box score from Bryant’s 81-point game in January 2006. The phrase "Coach’s Decision" was also misspelled. There were also minor formatting mistakes in another spot on the busy base of the statue, which displays many of Bryant’s accomplishments.

"We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon," the Lakers said in a previous statement.

Kobe Bryant's statue at Crypto.com Arena. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Lakers came through on that promise and on Tuesday, April 9, the corrections were completed, ESPN reported.

Two other Kobe Bryant statues will also be unveiled outside the arena at a later date.