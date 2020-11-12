Lifelong friends celebrate National Signing Day moment together

Westlake High School's KJ Adams and Bowie High School's Coleton Benson may have been district basketball foes but they're also lifelong friends and they wanted to share their big individual moment together.

High school athletes other than football players had special ceremonies for National Signing Day and there was a truly unique one in South Austin.

4-star forward Adams signed with perennial Big 12 power Kansas and is headed to Lawrence while sharp-shooting guard Benson is headed to West Point to play for Army.

After a friendship forged through youth sports, the two said it only made sense to sign on the dotted line together.

"I was asking (Adams) like 'what time are you gonna sign?' I wanted to know, like to figure out the schedules, so I could go to his signing and he could come to mine. And he said 'Bro! Let's do it together!' And so I was like, I was just talking about that, let's make it happen," Benson says. "So, we made it happen. We've been best friends our whole lives and just to do this together is really neat, really cool."

Adams agreed. "I was just thinking because with Covid and everything you get limited to stuff and just thinking that you just go with the people that you ride with. So I knew him forever and he knew me forever and it just sounded right."

