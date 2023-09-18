Longhorns 3-0 for first time since 2012; prepare for Baylor

With Texas moving to the SEC next season, Coach Steve Sarkisian and his No. 3 ranked Longhorns want to exit the Big 12 as the top dog.

The Horns are 3-0 for the first time since 2012, and roll into conference play with a No. 3 ranking.

"Big 12 doesn't care that we're 3-0. The Big 12 doesn't care that we're ranked No. 3 in the AP poll. We are 0-0 in Big 12 play," said Sark.

Quinn Ewers who played his way into the Heisman conversation is fresh off his first "off game" of 2023.

"I think just every aspect of the passing game needs to improve. We just weren't as sharp," said Sark.

"I guess just a lack of focus is what it boils down to I need to settle in faster than what I did," said Quinn Ewers, quarterback.

"I trust in Quinn. This guys more than capable of having a big-time season for us. He knows he has a team around him that he can rely on, too, and that he doesn't have to make every play," said Sark.

A balanced team with a game-changing defense, and a run game that averaged six yards a tote vs Wyoming, including a career-high 164 from Jonathon Brooks.

"I feel like whoever's back there, we're going to get the job done, keep going to work," said Brooks, running back.

And these Horns, unlike Sark's first two burnt orange editions, are proving they can finish.

"Yeah, it's awesome. Especially, to see the team not flinch whenever we're in a difficult situation," said Ewers.

Speaking of finishing, UT's Big 12 "farewell tour" officially begins Saturday night in Waco. The SEC-bound Horns are expecting next level venom on the way out.

"Now more than ever are their Horns down! Now more than ever are their ‘who cares about Texas’ let's take one more shot at them on the way out. We can't sit here and be a punching bag," said Sark.

The No. 3 Horns and Baylor will kick things off Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Waco.