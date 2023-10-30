Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy to take on No. 25 Kansas State in second start

Image 1 of 6 ▼ AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 28: Texas Longhorns RB Jonathan Brooks (24) runs for yardage while being chased by Brigham Young Cougars DB Jakob Robinson during the college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Texas Longhorns on October 28, 2023, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With UT quarterback Quinn Ewers still out with a shoulder injury, the No. 7 ranked Longhorns are sticking with its backup plan heading into a critical week in the Big 12.

Maalik Murphy's first college start is now behind him, but it will serve him well moving forward.

"You can only create so much in practice, you can only create so much in a scrimmage, and sometimes you have to, you have to live it real life," said Steve Sarkisian, UT Football head coach.

Fortunately for Sark, his redshirt freshman's five-star work ethic should have him ready and wiser for start number two.

"He's developed great habits in his preparation, not only mentally, but physically," said Sark.

"He talked to me today in practice, he said he's ready to go to work this week, that's what he told me. So, I feel like I have more confidence in him knowing that's his mentality," said Jonathon Brooks, running back.

The competition gets much tougher for Maalik and the Horns Saturday. No. 25 ranked Kansas State brings the Big 12's top defense to town, limiting opponents to under 16 points a game. That includes their last two, a 41-3 blowout of TCU and a 41-0 shut out of the Houston team that Texas had on the ropes.

"We have the upmost respect for Kansas State and what they've done this year, last year. We know they're not a team that are easy to push over," said Jaylan Ford, linebacker.

With both teams among the five tied for the Big 12 lead, you can expect a throw down Saturday at DKR.

"We're not going to worry about the Big 12 Championship, we're not going to worry about the playoffs, we're just going to worry about Kansas State because Kansas State is a Big 12 Championship game. We have got to win this game to move forward," said Michael Taaffe, defensive back.

The Longhorns and Wildcats will kick things off Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.