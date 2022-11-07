Longhorns ready to take on TCU Horned Frogs in Austin

With their Big 12 title hopes still intact, Steve Sarkisian's 24th-ranked UT football team will now try to do something the program hasn't done since 1999, to beat a top 5 team here in Austin.

After nailing down their first road win dating back to last October, the Horns now control their own Big 12 title game destiny.

"We're not done yet. Naturally, this sigh of relief can happen. But we have more work to do. I think our guys are going to prepare really well, they saw value of good prep," said Sark.

The path continues to be a rocky one. UT's final three opponents have a combined 21-6, starting with undefeated and fourth-ranked TCU.

Horns will likely need four good quarters to beat the Frogs.

Texas has been outscored in the second half in 5 of 6 conference games, 34 -6 over the past two weeks.

Poor second-halves aside, Texas is a touchdown favorite against TCU. And they have an ace in the hole with first-year analyst Gary Patterson, one of the best defensive minds in college football.

Patterson spent the previous two decades building TCU into a heavyweight.

"Gary Patterson built that program, and we are happy to have him in our room. Gary works 24/7, and he has a great work ethic. This week not any different," said Sark.

The Horns and Horned Frogs will hook up over at the DKR Stadium Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m.