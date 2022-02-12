Manor takes on Pflugerville in high school boys basketball
MANOR, Texas - It was senior night at Manor High School and it was a big game for the team as they took on Pflugerville. The winner stayed in the hunt for the district title.
Manor's Aiden Wright got Manor off to a fast start and Austin's own Ray Jackson, who was one of Michigan's "Fab Five", was also on hand to watch the game.
The Mustangs squeaked out a win, 45-43.
