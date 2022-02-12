Expand / Collapse search

Manor takes on Pflugerville in high school boys basketball

The two teams faced off on Manor's senior night with the winner staying in the hunt for the district title.

MANOR, Texas - It was senior night at Manor High School and it was a big game for the team as they took on Pflugerville. The winner stayed in the hunt for the district title.

Manor's Aiden Wright got Manor off to a fast start and Austin's own Ray Jackson, who was one of Michigan's "Fab Five", was also on hand to watch the game.

The Mustangs squeaked out a win, 45-43.

