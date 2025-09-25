McDade ISD announces cancellation of varsity football season

The Brief McDade ISD announces its canceled its varsity football season The district said "this decision was not made lightly"



The McDade Independent School District says its varsity football season has been canceled.

What we know:

McDade ISD made the announcement on its Facebook page.

The post says:

"We regret to announce that our varsity football season has been canceled. This decision was not made lightly and comes after careful consideration of various factors impacting the team's ability to safely and effectively compete this year. We understand how disappointing this news is for our players, coaches, and supporters, and we appreciate everyone's dedication and hard work leading up to this point. Thank you for your continued support and understanding."

What we don't know:

District officials did not release the exact reasons for the cancellation.