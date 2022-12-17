NFC North Champions: Vikings make historic comeback from 33 down to beat Colts, 39-36, in OT

article

The Minnesota Vikings had a chance to win the NFC North Division on their home field Saturday. They had a chance solidify a home playoff game, keep a grip on the No. 2 seed and earn their 11th win of the season.

It took the biggest comeback in NFL history to get there, but the Vikings won their first division title in five seasons after battling back from down 33-0 to earn a 39-36 win over the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings improve to 11-3 on the season, and 7-1 at home. The Colts came to Minneapolis 4-8-1 on the season and on a three-game losing streak, but were poised to leave with a commanding victory after scoring touchdowns on a blocked punt and interception in the first half. The Colts had their largest halftime lead in 25 years, and the Vikings had their largest halftime deficit in 20 years.

It was an inexplicably disastrous first half with everything in front of them the rest of the season. The Colts scored 33 first-half points with just one offensive touchdown. The Vikings also had a fake punt try fall incomplete, had Dalvin Cook get stuffed for a turnover on downs and had a Chandon Sullivan defensive touchdown called back on forward progress. Everything that could go wrong for the Vikings over a 30-minute span in a game did.

The game turned in the second half, as the Vikings out-scored the Colts 39-3. Kirk Cousins hit KJ Osborn, Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook for second half touchdowns. The Vikings also got a rushing touchdown from CJ Ham. Osborn finished with 10 catches for a career-high 157 yards as Cousins threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, his second straight 400-yard game. Jefferson finished with 12 catches for 123 yards.

Cousins hit Cook on a screen pass for a 65-yard touchdown with 2:15 to play. He then hit TJ Hockenson for a two-point conversion, tying the game 36-36. It set up the heroics for Joseph in overtime, even though a tie still would’ve won the division for the Vikings.

The Vikings' defense, among the worst in the NFL entering Saturday's game, sacked Matt Ryan three times and limited the Colts to 6-of-19 on third downs. They also had two defensive scores from Chandon Sullivan called back on early whistles.

The Vikings now guarantee themselves at least one home playoff game, and still have the No. 2 seed in the NFC with three regular season games to play.