NFL drops most COVID-19 protocols for fully-vaccinated players, staff

Count the NFL among the businesses rolling back COVID-19 protocols for its fully vaccinated employees.

The NFL and NFLPA came to an agreement Wednesday that returned fully-vaccinated players and staff to pre-pandemic norms.

Fully vaccinated employees are no longer required to undergo daily testing, nor are they required to wear masks at team facilities.

They don’t have to quarantine after being exposed to a COVID-positive individual, and they may enjoy meals in the team cafeteria.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, No. 3 of the Seattle Seahawks, adjusts his mask while walking off the field after the Seahawks defeated the San Francisco 49ers 26-23 at State Farm Stadium on January 03, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/ Expand

The team saunas and steam rooms are again available to them and they face no capacity restrictions while in the weight room.

Lastly, they will not face the same traveling restrictions as they did a year ago. The only limitation is that they can’t interact with unvaccinated family or friends.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated employees are still subjected to the protocols their vaccinated peers are now free from.

The NFL has been a big proponent of the U.S. vaccination effort. It’s one of the major brands President Joe Biden has partnered with for his administration’s effort to combat vaccine hesitancy.

The NFL invited vaccinated fans from all 32 teams to attend this year’s draft in Cleveland. And in February’s Super Bowl, the NFL welcomed vaccinated health care workers to make up its live crowd.

Many NFL stadiums have also served as mass vaccination sites in recent months.

This story was reported from Atlanta.