Houston continued their dominance over the Texas Rangers in Arlington in Game 3, on Thursday the Rangers are looking to bounce back.

The Astros came out ready to hit.

Rangers starter Andrew Heaney gave up 3 runs in first inning before he was able to record an out.

He was able to get two outs before he was lifted for Dane Dunning in the top of the first.

Adolis Garcia injected some life back into Globe Life Field when hit a solo homer in the second inning to get the Rangers on the board.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 19: Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning during Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Thursday, October 19, 2023 Expand

Josh Jung hit a sac fly to drive in another run in the bottom of the second.

Corey Seager homered in the third inning to tie the game at 3.

Just when things started to look like they were going the Rangers way Yordan Alvarez hit a sac fly and Jose Abreu hit a massive three-run homer in the 4th.

Chas McCormack hit a two-run homer and Yordan Alvarez singled home a run.

The Rangers are still leading the series 2-1 and a win on Thursday night would give them the opportunity to close out the series at home.

Live Updates

Starting Pitchers ALCS Game 4

Astros: RHP Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

Texas Rangers Lineup

Houston Astros Lineup

Jose Altuve 2B Mauricio Dubon CF Alex Bregman 3B Yordan Alvarez DH Jose Abreu 1B Kyle Tucker RF Chas McCormick LF Jeremy Pena SS Martin Maldonado C

Globe Life Field Open The Roof

The MLB made the decision to open the roof at Globe Life Field on Thursday night.

The roof has not been opened since May 21, when the Rangers played the Colorado Rockies.

Since the stadium opened in 2020, the Rangers have played 44 games with the roof open. The Rangers are 20-24 in those games.

In 2023, the Rangers are 7-4 with the roof open.