Rangers-Astros Game 6: Garver's homer ties game at 1-1

The Texas Rangers are fighting for their playoff lives in Houston on Sunday night.

After losing all three games in Arlington, the Rangers are in a win or go home scenario at Minute Maid Park.

The Rangers sent starter Nathan Eovaldi to the mound.

The Astros jumped out to an early lead, with Yordan Alvarez driving home Jose Altuve for the first run of the game in the bottom of the first.

The Rangers responded in the top of the second, with DH Mitch Garver hitting a solo homerun on the first pitch of the inning to tie the game.

The Astros hold a 3-2 lead in the American League Championship Series.

A Houston win would send them to the World Series for the third straight year.

Live Updates

ALCS Game 6 Starting Pitchers

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP)

Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP)

Rangers Lineup ALCS Game 6

Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Robbie Grossman, LF Adolis Garcia, RF Mitch Garver, DH Jonah Heim, C Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Josh Jung, 3B Leody Taveras, CF

Astros Lineup ALCS Game 6

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Jose Abreu, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Mauricio Dubon, CF Jeremy Pena, SS Martin Maldonado, C

Rangers Fans Hopeful for ALCS Comeback

A watch party will be held at Globe Life Field on Saturday for Rangers fans.

The gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. first pitch.

Fans around the stadium say they are feeling optimistic because Texas won Game 1 and 2 in Houston.

They are hopeful the Rangers can pull out a win in Game 6 and force a Game 7 in Houston.

"Astros look pretty good and our boys are pretty young, it’s their first year together, it’s a learning experience. They have the pull, they have the drive, hopefully it comes through tonight," said Rangers fan Pierre Amador.

"We beat Houston in Houston, we do it all the time. But we must have this World Series. We’ve been waiting 51 years to get a World Series win. So this is the year, this is our year!" said Rangers fan Tom Young.

Tickets for the watch party at Globe Life Field are available on the Rangers website or at the door.