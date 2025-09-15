Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 3 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.
Take a look at our rankings for the third week of the season which featured matchups like Anderson vs College Station, Westwood vs McNeil, Hutto vs Cedar Ridge, Midland Legacy vs Lake Travis, Wimberley vs LBJ, Hays vs Hendrickson, Rouse vs Hewitt Midway and our Game of the Week - Stony Point vs Vandegrift.
POST-WEEK 3 RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
1. Dripping Springs (3-0, defeated Harker Heights 31-26)
2. Lake Travis (3-0, defeated Midland Legacy 59-13)
3. Westlake (2-1, defeated Humble Atascosita 35-28)
4. Vandegrift (2-1, defeated Stony Point 24-0)
5. Vista Ridge (3-0, defeated Round Rock 30-29)
CLASS 5A
1. Georgetown (2-1, defeated 6A Copperas Cove 35-32)
2. Weiss (2-1, lost to CS A&M Consolidated 48-40)
3. Bastrop (3-0, defeated TAPPS Prestonwood Bapt. 70-55)
4. Hendrickson (2-1, defeated Hays 42-41)
5. Hays (2-1, lost to Hendrickson 42-41)
CLASS 4A
1. LBJ (2-0, defeated Wimberley 34-33)
2. Wimberley (2-1, lost to LBJ 34-33)
3. Lampasas (3-0, defeated 5A Killeen Chaparral 13-12)
4. Jarrell (3-0, defeated Caldwell 64-35)
5. Lago Vista (2-1, defeated Taylor 48-7)
CLASS 3A
1. LLano (3-0, defeated 4A Marble Falls 50-18)
2. Lexington (3-0, defeated Rockdale 33-7)
3. Blanco (2-1, defeated 5A SA Lanier 35-0)
4. Rockdale (2-1, lost to Lexington 33-7)
5. Thrall (1-2, defeated Eastside Memorial 43-36)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
1. Granger (3-0, defeated Holland 42-0)
2. Regents (3-0, defeated SA Antonian 63-41)
3. Mason (1-2, defeated Coleman 50-9)
4. Thorndale (2-1, defeated Bartlett 54-6)
5. Johnson City (2-1, defeated Miles 47-17)
The Source: Information compiled by FOX 7 Austin Sports team.