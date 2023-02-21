Round Rock Express holding open auditions for National Anthem singers

Do you have what it takes to perform the National Anthem at a Round Rock Express game?

The baseball team is holding open auditions tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions across Highway 79 from Dell Diamond.

Individuals and groups with under 10 performers can sign up for an audition here.

Groups of 10 or more performers, including bands and choirs, can reach out directly to Colin Perry via email at cperry@rrexpress.com to book a date to perform during the season.

Check-in for open auditions begins at 4:30 p.m. and a warmup room will be available.

Each season, hundreds of individuals and groups audition to perform. The Express are set to host 75 games this season, but they're anticipating less than 50 spots will remain at the time of auditions due to off-season bookings of large groups.

Those wishing to tryout must keep their performance under 90 seconds while using a traditional, military style with little to no creative variation. Vocal submissions must be a cappella, although instrumental auditions are welcome.

If selected, the performer must sing the same version that they auditioned at their scheduled game.

If you can't make it to auditions tonight, you can submit a video recording of your audition to Colin Perry via email at cperry@rrexpress.com. Video auditions will only be evaluated after all in-person performers have been scheduled and notified.