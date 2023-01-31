Super Bowl: Test your knowledge on the big game

article

As Super Bowl LVII approaches, it's time to test your knowledge on the big game.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LVII?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

The Chiefs reached the big game by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship. The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

When was the first Super Bowl?

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 15, 1967.

What team has won the most Super Bowls?

It's a tie. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots have both won six Lombardi Trophies.

The Lombardi Trophy – what is that?

The Lombardi Trophy is awarded to the team that wins the Super Bowl each year. It is named after legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi, who won five NFL championships, including the first two Super Bowls.

How many teams have never won a Super Bowl?

Twelve teams have never raised the Lombardi Trophy.

They are the:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans

The Cardinals reached their one and only Super Bowl in 2009, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-23.

Which team has lost the most Super Bowls?

The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots have each lost five Super Bowls, followed by the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, who have each lost four.

How many teams have never played in a Super Bowl?

Four teams – the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texas, Detroit Lions, and Cleveland Browns have never reached the Super Bowl.

Which player has won the most Super Bowls?

Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls – six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Which coach has won the most Super Bowls?

Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls, followed by former Steelers coach Chuck Noll, who has four.

How many Super Bowls have been played in Arizona?

Four – including Super Bowl LVII. Arizona last hosted the Super Bowl in 1996, 2007, and 2015.

Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls?

Miami has hosted 11 Super Bowls. Florida has hosted 17 Super Bowls, the most of any state in the U.S.

Where will next year's Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to be played on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

