Suspect was firing AR-15 at other vehicles at Bastrop Home Depot: police

The Brief Man in custody for firing AR-15 from vehicle in Home Depot parking lot First officer on scene was able to take the man into custody without incident Police say no ongoing threat to the public



A man is in custody after firing an AR-15 from his vehicle at other vehicles in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Bastrop.

What we know:

The Bastrop Police Department says that officers were called to the area of 112 Hunters Crossing Boulevard around 3:49 p.m. March 25 about an active shooter.

The investigation so far indicates an adult man was shooting an AR-15 from the back of his vehicle at multiple other vehicles.

The first officer who arrived on scene approached the man and was able to take him into custody without incident.

No one was injured, only property was damaged, and only one suspect was involved.

Bastrop police say there is no further threat to the public and the investigation is still active and ongoing.