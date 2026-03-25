Talarico responds after Hegseth’s pastor wishes him ‘crucified’

The Brief Brooks Potteiger is a Tennessee pastor who has been described as War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s closest spiritual adviser. Democratic Texas Rep. James Talarico is running for U.S. Senate. During a podcast, Potteiger said he wants Talarico to be "crucified with Christ."



State Rep. James Talarico has responded to statements made by a man described as a spiritual adviser to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that called for the Democratic senate candidate to be "crucified."

What we know:

Brook Potteiger, a Tennessee evangelical pastor, made the remarks during the "Reformation Red Pill" podcast. The show is hosted by Joshua Haymes, a former intern at Potteiger’s church, according to Huffpost.

Brook Potteiger (left) and Joshua Haymes (right) discuss James Talarico during an episode of the "Reformation Red Pill" podcast on March 16, 2026. (YouTube) (FOX Local)

What they're saying:

During the podcast, Talarico was derided by the pair and described as a "demon," "wolf" and "enemy of God."

"I pray that God kills him," Haymes said. "Ultimately, that means killing his heart and raising him up to new life in Christ."

"We want him crucified with Christ," Potteiger added.

Haymes went on to say that if it is not God’s will to change Talarico's heart, then he should be stopped "by any means necessary, oh God."

State Representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas and US Senate candidate, speaks during a Texas primary election night event at Emo's Austin in Austin, Texas, US, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The other side:

Talarico, who has been outspoken about his Presbyterian faith, responded to the comments made during the podcast on X late Tuesday.

"Jesus loves," Talarico wrote in the post. "Christian Nationalism kills. You may pray for my death, Pastor, but I still love you. I love you more than you could ever hate me."