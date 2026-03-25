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Talarico responds after Hegseth’s pastor wishes him ‘crucified’

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Published  March 25, 2026 12:09pm CDT
Texas
FOX Local
FILE -- James Talarico gives victory speech for Senate primary

FILE -- James Talarico gives victory speech for Senate primary

Texas Rep. James Talarico gave his victory speecch Wednesday night in Austin after winning the Democratic candidacy in Tuesday's primary race. 

The Brief

    • Brooks Potteiger is a Tennessee pastor who has been described as War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s closest spiritual adviser.
    • Democratic Texas Rep. James Talarico is running for U.S. Senate.
    • During a podcast, Potteiger said he wants Talarico to be "crucified with Christ."

AUSTIN, Texas - State Rep. James Talarico has responded to statements made by a man described as a spiritual adviser to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that called for the Democratic senate candidate to be "crucified."

What we know:

Brook Potteiger, a Tennessee evangelical pastor, made the remarks during the "Reformation Red Pill" podcast. The show is hosted by Joshua Haymes, a former intern at Potteiger’s church, according to Huffpost.

Brook Potteiger (left) and Joshua Haymes (right) discuss James Talarico during an episode of the "Reformation Red Pill" podcast on March 16, 2026. (YouTube)

Brook Potteiger (left) and Joshua Haymes (right) discuss James Talarico during an episode of the "Reformation Red Pill" podcast on March 16, 2026. (YouTube) (FOX Local)

What they're saying:

During the podcast, Talarico was derided by the pair and described as a "demon," "wolf" and "enemy of God."

"I pray that God kills him," Haymes said. "Ultimately, that means killing his heart and raising him up to new life in Christ."

"We want him crucified with Christ," Potteiger added.

Haymes went on to say that if it is not God’s will to change Talarico's heart, then he should be stopped "by any means necessary, oh God."

State Representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas and US Senate candidate, speaks during a Texas primary election night event at Emo's Austin in Austin, Texas, US, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The biggest contest of the 2026 midterm election cycle so far is underway, with voters in Texas making their choices in a statewide primary Tuesday that could determine whether Democrats have a shot at narrowing the gap with Republicans in the US Senate come November. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

State Representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas and US Senate candidate, speaks during a Texas primary election night event at Emo's Austin in Austin, Texas, US, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The other side:

Talarico, who has been outspoken about his Presbyterian faith, responded to the comments made during the podcast on X late Tuesday.

"Jesus loves," Talarico wrote in the post. "Christian Nationalism kills. You may pray for my death, Pastor, but I still love you. I love you more than you could ever hate me."

The Source: Information in this story came from a YouTube video of the "Reformation Red Pill" podcast, Huffpost and X.

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