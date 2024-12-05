Texas' Bevo will not travel to Atlanta for SEC Championship game

article

The Brief Bevo will not make the trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game SEC officials said there wasn't space on the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uga, the Georgia Bulldogs mascot, will attend the game.



When the Texas Longhorns take the field for the Southeastern Conference Championship game on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs, one notable face will be missing.

Longhorn mascot Bevo will not make the trip to Atlanta, conference spokesman Chuck Dunlap said.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo is walked into the stadium prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

"When we received the request for Bevo to be on the sideline in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, our staff looked at several alternatives including the sideline location," Dunlap said. "The reality is there is limited space at the stadium. We can't jeopardize the safety of Bevo or the game participants. With the narrow sidelines, location of multiple sets for television and camera carts, there is not enough space. While we want to honor tradition across the conference, the space limitation is a reality."

The Bulldogs' live mascot, Uga, will be in attendance for the game, the conference confirmed.

"Yes. Georgia's bulldog requires an extremely small amount of space," Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent said.

379105 04: Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga VI sits in his dog house during college football game at the University of Georgia September 23, 2000 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Erik Lesser/Getty Images)

The No. 2 Longhorns are making their first appearance in the SEC Championship game in their first year in the conference.

"We did identify several options for Bevo, including a location at SEC FanFare but there was no opportunity for him to be in the stadium due to space," Vincent said.

The No. 5 Bulldogs are appearing in their fourth consecutive SEC Championship game and their 12th overall. The Bulldogs are 4-7 all time in the championship game. They last won in 2022, defeating the Louisiana State University Tigers 50-30. The Bulldogs lost last year to the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-24.

The Longhorns' lone loss

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Trevor Etienne #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo Expand

The two teams are no strangers to each other, despite this being the first time the two have met for the SEC Championship.

The Longhorns' only loss this season was at the hands of Saturday's opponent when the Bulldogs won in Austin 30-15 on Oct. 19.

That game was delayed after Longhorn fans at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium threw debris onto the field after a controversial pass interference call.

The penalty was later reversed.

The SEC issued a $250,000 to Texas for the bottle-throwing incident.

Bevo v. Uga

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: "Bevo" the Texas Longhorn mascot is brought under control after jumping his pen in an attempt to attack the Georgia Bulldog mascot before the Sugar Bowl football game between the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs at M Expand

Prior to this season, the Longhorns and Bulldogs last faced off in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

Both mascots were in attendance for that game in New Orleans, Louisiana. Their meeting was cut shot, however, when Bevo jumped his pen in an attempt to attack Uga.

The two were quickly separated.

The Longhorns won the game 28-21.