No Texas fans punished in Georgia bottle-throwing incident, AP reports

None of the Texas Longhorn fans who threw bottles and other debris onto the field during the team's loss to Georgia will be punished, according to the Associated Press.

In a report sent to the Southeastern Conference last month, Texas officials said they were not able to identify any of the bottle throwers based on the video and other evidence.

The Oct. 19 game between Texas and Georgia was delayed after Longhorn fans at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium threw debris onto the field after a controversial pass interference call.

The penalty was later reversed.

Georgia went on to win the game 30-15.

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 19: Fans throw trash onto the field during the college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns on October 19, 2024, at Darrell K Royal- Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon

The SEC issued a $250,000 to Texas for the bottle-throwing incident.

After the incident, UT President Jay Hartzell wrote letter to students, saying the university would ban students caught because, "it is the right thing to do."

The UT Board of Regents Director, UT President, and Athletics Director all apologized to the University of Georgia players, coaches and fans, as well as the SEC and officiating crew.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte sent a report to the SEC on Nov. 7 about the failed efforts to find the people responsible.

"Despite our best effort, we have not been able to identify the individuals at issue. We will take action if new identifying information comes to light," Del Conte wrote.

The Associated Press says a university spokesperson was "unaware of any new information or punishments since it was sent to the SEC."

The athletic director did note that Texas added more security cameras and security to watch the student section following the incident.

The school also updated its sportsmanship and fan code of conduct policies, according to the report.

Texas and Georgia will have a rematch in the SEC championship game this Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.