Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2025-26 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2025-26 season.

Anderson continues dominance over rival McCallum 37-2

Weiss erupts in 4th quarter to turn close game into 56-28 win over McNeil

Thursday, August 28

Anderson 37

McCallum 2

McNeil 38

Weiss 56

Del Valle 47

Cedar Creek 0

Marble Falls 49

Crockett 0

Eastside Memorial 32

Navarro 6

Stony Point 42

East View 20

Elgin 13

Hays 43

Pflugerville 21

Leander 14

Killeen 14

Vista Ridge 30

Hewitt Midway 56

Westwood 19

at UMHB

Round Rock 28

Killeen-Shoemaker 56