Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2025-26 season.
Week 1 highlights
Anderson continues dominance over rival McCallum 37-2
Weiss erupts in 4th quarter to turn close game into 56-28 win over McNeil
Week 1 scores
Thursday, August 28
Anderson 37
McCallum 2
McNeil 38
Weiss 56
Del Valle 47
Cedar Creek 0
Marble Falls 49
Crockett 0
Eastside Memorial 32
Navarro 6
Stony Point 42
East View 20
Elgin 13
Hays 43
Pflugerville 21
Leander 14
Killeen 14
Vista Ridge 30
Hewitt Midway 56
Westwood 19
at UMHB
Round Rock 28
Killeen-Shoemaker 56
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team