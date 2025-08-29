Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  August 29, 2025 2:51pm CDT
High School Sports
The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2025-26 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2025-26 season.

Week 1 highlights

Anderson continues dominance over rival McCallum 37-2

2025 Week 1: Anderson vs McCallum

2025 Week 1: Anderson vs McCallum

High school football is back! Thursday night, Anderson took on McCallum.

Weiss erupts in 4th quarter to turn close game into 56-28 win over McNeil

2025 Week 1: McNeil vs Weiss

2025 Week 1: McNeil vs Weiss

McNeil took on Weiss on Thursday night!

Week 1 scores

Thursday, August 28

Anderson 37
McCallum 2

McNeil 38
Weiss 56

Del Valle 47
Cedar Creek 0

Marble Falls 49
Crockett 0

Eastside Memorial 32
Navarro 6

Stony Point 42
East View 20

Elgin 13
Hays 43

Pflugerville 21
Leander 14

Killeen 14
Vista Ridge 30

Hewitt Midway 56
Westwood 19
at UMHB

Round Rock 28
Killeen-Shoemaker 56

