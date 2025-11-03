Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 10 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The latest week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the tenth week of the new season, which featured match-ups like Bowie vs Austin High, Rouse vs East View, Lockhart vs Anderson and Hutto vs Vista Ridge.
View the highlights and scores for Week 10 here.
POST-WEEK 10 RANKINGS
Class 6A
- Lake Travis (9-0, defeated Akins 48-0)
- Dripping Springs (8-1, idle)
- Westlake (7-2, defeated Del Valle 65-7)
- Vandegrift (7-2, defeated Westwood 43-0)
- Hutto (7-2, defeated Vista Ridge 35-34)
Class 5A
- Georgetown (8-1, defeated Lake Belton 50-40)
- Weiss (7-2, lost to College Station 35-31)
- Bastrop (9-0, defeated Pflugerville 70-6)
- Anderson (9-0, defeated Lockhart 56-22)
- Liberty Hill (7-2, defeated Crockett 63-6)
Class 4A
- Jarrell (8-1, idle)
- LBJ (7-2, defeated Taylor 49-14)
- Wimberley (6-3, defeated Smithville 84-26)
- Lampasas (8-2, defeated Marble Falls 23-16)
- Lago Vista (5-4, defeated Geronimo Navarro 24-14)
Class 3A
- Llano (8-1, defeated Marion 44-27)
- Lexington (7-1, defeated Comfort 54-0)
- Blanco (7-2, idle)
- Rockdale (4-5, lost to Troy 45-26)
- Thrall (2-8, lost to Rogers 55-35)
Class 2A/1A/Others
- Granger (8-0, defeated Burton 35-33)
- Regents (9-0, idle)
- Mason (6-3, defeated Johnson City 45-13)
- Thorndale (6-3, defeated Harper 33-12)
- Johnson City (4-5, lost to Mason 45-13)
