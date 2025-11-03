Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 10 rankings

The Brief Latest week of Central Texas high school football for 2025 is in the books Check out our post-week 10 rankings



The latest week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the tenth week of the new season, which featured match-ups like Bowie vs Austin High, Rouse vs East View, Lockhart vs Anderson and Hutto vs Vista Ridge.

View the highlights and scores for Week 10 here.

POST-WEEK 10 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Lake Travis (9-0, defeated Akins 48-0) Dripping Springs (8-1, idle) Westlake (7-2, defeated Del Valle 65-7) Vandegrift (7-2, defeated Westwood 43-0) Hutto (7-2, defeated Vista Ridge 35-34)

Class 5A

Georgetown (8-1, defeated Lake Belton 50-40) Weiss (7-2, lost to College Station 35-31) Bastrop (9-0, defeated Pflugerville 70-6) Anderson (9-0, defeated Lockhart 56-22) Liberty Hill (7-2, defeated Crockett 63-6)

Class 4A

Jarrell (8-1, idle) LBJ (7-2, defeated Taylor 49-14) Wimberley (6-3, defeated Smithville 84-26) Lampasas (8-2, defeated Marble Falls 23-16) Lago Vista (5-4, defeated Geronimo Navarro 24-14)

Class 3A

Llano (8-1, defeated Marion 44-27) Lexington (7-1, defeated Comfort 54-0) Blanco (7-2, idle) Rockdale (4-5, lost to Troy 45-26) Thrall (2-8, lost to Rogers 55-35)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Granger (8-0, defeated Burton 35-33) Regents (9-0, idle) Mason (6-3, defeated Johnson City 45-13) Thorndale (6-3, defeated Harper 33-12) Johnson City (4-5, lost to Mason 45-13)