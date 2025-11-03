Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 10 rankings

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  November 3, 2025 10:41am CST
High School Sports
AUSTIN, Texas - The latest week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the tenth week of the new season, which featured match-ups like Bowie vs Austin High, Rouse vs East View, Lockhart vs Anderson and Hutto vs Vista Ridge.

View the highlights and scores for Week 10 here.

POST-WEEK 10 RANKINGS

Class 6A

  1. Lake Travis (9-0, defeated Akins 48-0)
  2. Dripping Springs (8-1, idle)
  3. Westlake (7-2, defeated Del Valle 65-7)
  4. Vandegrift (7-2, defeated Westwood 43-0)
  5. Hutto (7-2, defeated Vista Ridge 35-34)

Class 5A

  1. Georgetown (8-1, defeated Lake Belton 50-40)
  2. Weiss (7-2, lost to College Station 35-31)
  3. Bastrop (9-0, defeated Pflugerville 70-6)
  4. Anderson (9-0, defeated Lockhart 56-22)
  5. Liberty Hill (7-2, defeated Crockett 63-6)

Class 4A

  1. Jarrell (8-1, idle)
  2. LBJ (7-2, defeated Taylor 49-14)
  3. Wimberley (6-3, defeated Smithville 84-26)
  4. Lampasas (8-2, defeated Marble Falls 23-16)
  5. Lago Vista (5-4, defeated Geronimo Navarro 24-14)

Class 3A

  1. Llano (8-1, defeated Marion 44-27)
  2. Lexington (7-1, defeated Comfort 54-0)
  3. Blanco (7-2, idle)
  4. Rockdale (4-5, lost to Troy 45-26)
  5. Thrall (2-8, lost to Rogers 55-35)

Class 2A/1A/Others

  1. Granger (8-0, defeated Burton 35-33)
  2. Regents (9-0, idle)
  3. Mason (6-3, defeated Johnson City 45-13)
  4. Thorndale (6-3, defeated Harper 33-12)
  5. Johnson City (4-5, lost to Mason 45-13)

