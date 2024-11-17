Texas high school football playoffs: Area round begins this week
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2024 Texas high school football season.
The pairings, sites, and times for the area round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A.
Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.
PLAYOFFS WEEK 2
Class 6A
Division I
- Los Fresnos vs Johnson: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamodome
- SA Brennan vs Westlake: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Austin’s Burger Stadium
- SA Johnson vs Lake Travis: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium
Division II
- SA Harlan vs Dripping Springs: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium
- SA Sotomayor vs Vandegrift: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamodome
Class 5A
Division I
- Frisco Reedy vs Georgetown: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
Division II
- Liberty Hill vs Brenham: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville's The Pfield
- FB Marshall vs Bastrop: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
- Elgin vs Richmond Randle: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Bryan’s Green Stadium
- Iowa Colony vs Pflugerville: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
Class 4A
Division I
- La Vernia vs LBJ: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
- Lampasas vs Dumas: Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. at Andrews’ Mustang Bowl
Division II
- Rockport-Fulton vs Wimberley: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Warrior Stadium
- Lago Vista vs Port Isabel: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Kingsville’s Javelina Stadium
Class 3A
Division I
- Orange Grove vs Llano: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Schertz’s Lehnhoff Stadium
Division II
- Lexington vs George West: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium
Class 2A
Division I
- Weimar vs Mason: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Georgetown’s Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
- Thorndale vs Refugio: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at La Grange’s Leopard Stadium
Division II
- Granger vs La Villa: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Kenedy’s Lion Stadium