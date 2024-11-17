Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs: Area round begins this week

By Clif Thornton
Published  November 17, 2024 8:00pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2024 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the area round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.

PLAYOFFS WEEK 2

Class 6A

Division I

  • Los Fresnos vs Johnson: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamodome
  • SA Brennan vs Westlake: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Austin’s Burger Stadium
  • SA Johnson vs Lake Travis: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium

Division II

  • SA Harlan vs Dripping Springs: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium
  • SA Sotomayor vs Vandegrift: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Class 5A

Division I

  • Frisco Reedy vs Georgetown: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Division II

  • Liberty Hill vs Brenham: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville's The Pfield
  • FB Marshall vs Bastrop: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
  • Elgin vs Richmond Randle: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Bryan’s Green Stadium
  • Iowa Colony vs Pflugerville: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Class 4A

Division I

  • La Vernia vs LBJ: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
  • Lampasas vs Dumas: Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. at Andrews’ Mustang Bowl

Division II

  • Rockport-Fulton vs Wimberley: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Warrior Stadium
  • Lago Vista vs Port Isabel: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Kingsville’s Javelina Stadium

Class 3A

Division I

  • Orange Grove vs Llano: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Schertz’s Lehnhoff Stadium

Division II

  • Lexington vs George West: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium

Class 2A

Division I

  • Weimar vs Mason: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Georgetown’s Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
  • Thorndale vs Refugio: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at La Grange’s Leopard Stadium

Division II

  • Granger vs La Villa: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Kenedy’s Lion Stadium