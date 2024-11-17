Texas high school football playoffs: Area round begins this week

With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2024 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the area round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.

PLAYOFFS WEEK 2

Division I

Los Fresnos vs Johnson: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamodome

SA Brennan vs Westlake: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Austin’s Burger Stadium

SA Johnson vs Lake Travis: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at San Marcos’ Toyota Rattler Stadium

Division II

SA Harlan vs Dripping Springs: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

SA Sotomayor vs Vandegrift: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Division I

Frisco Reedy vs Georgetown: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Division II

Liberty Hill vs Brenham: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville's The Pfield

FB Marshall vs Bastrop: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Elgin vs Richmond Randle: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Iowa Colony vs Pflugerville: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Division I

La Vernia vs LBJ: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Lampasas vs Dumas: Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. at Andrews’ Mustang Bowl

Division II

Rockport-Fulton vs Wimberley: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Warrior Stadium

Lago Vista vs Port Isabel: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Kingsville’s Javelina Stadium

Division I

Orange Grove vs Llano: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Schertz’s Lehnhoff Stadium

Division II

Lexington vs George West: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium

Division I

Weimar vs Mason: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Georgetown’s Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex

Thorndale vs Refugio: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at La Grange’s Leopard Stadium

Division II