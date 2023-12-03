Texas high school football playoffs: State semifinals round begins this week
AUSTIN, Texas - The 2023-24 Texas high school football season is getting closer and closer to the end with this next round of playoffs.
The pairings, playoff sites, and times for the state semifinals round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A, as well as Class 1A's state championships.
CLASS 6A
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- North Crowley (14-0) vs. Duncanville (12-1), TBD
- Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Southlake Carroll (13-1) vs. DeSoto (13-0), TBD
- Humble Summer Creek (13-1) vs. Cibolo Steele (13-1), 5 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
The state championships for Division I and II will be played Dec. 16 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
CLASS 5A
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Aledo (14-0) vs. Forney (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian ISD Stadium
- Comal Smithson Valley (13-1) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Frisco Emerson (12-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
- Port Neches-Groves (13-1) vs. Liberty Hill (10-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCS Stadium
The state championships for Division I and II will be played Dec. 15 and 16 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
CLASS 4A
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Decatur (10-4) vs. Anna (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Complex
- Tyler Chapel Hill (12-2) vs. SA Davenport (11-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Glen Rose (10-4) vs. Gilmer (11-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium
- Bellville (14-0) vs. Wimberley (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
The state championships for Division I and II will be played Dec. 15 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
CLASS 3A
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Brock (11-3) vs. Malakoff (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center
- Franklin (13-1) vs. Edna (11-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Canadian (14-0) vs. Gunter (14-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium
- Daingerfield (11-3) vs. El Maton Tidehaven (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium
The state championships for Division I and II will be played Dec. 14 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
CLASS 2A
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Stratford (14-0) vs. Tolar (13-1), 5 p.m. Thursday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
- Timpson (14-0) vs. Ganado (12-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Sunray (12-2) vs. Albany (14-0), 6 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field
- Mart (14-0) vs. Chilton (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Crusader Stadium
The state championships for Division I and II will be played Dec. 13 and 14 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
CLASS 1A
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
- Westbrook (13-1) vs. Gordon (14-0), 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Championship
- Benjamin (14-0) vs. Oglesby (13-0), 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium