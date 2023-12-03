Texas high school football playoffs: State semifinals round begins this week

The 2023-24 Texas high school football season is getting closer and closer to the end with this next round of playoffs.

The pairings, playoff sites, and times for the state semifinals round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A, as well as Class 1A's state championships.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

North Crowley (14-0) vs. Duncanville (12-1), TBD

Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Southlake Carroll (13-1) vs. DeSoto (13-0), TBD

Humble Summer Creek (13-1) vs. Cibolo Steele (13-1), 5 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

The state championships for Division I and II will be played Dec. 16 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Aledo (14-0) vs. Forney (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian ISD Stadium

Comal Smithson Valley (13-1) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Frisco Emerson (12-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Port Neches-Groves (13-1) vs. Liberty Hill (10-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCS Stadium

The state championships for Division I and II will be played Dec. 15 and 16 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Decatur (10-4) vs. Anna (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Complex

Tyler Chapel Hill (12-2) vs. SA Davenport (11-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Glen Rose (10-4) vs. Gilmer (11-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

Bellville (14-0) vs. Wimberley (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

The state championships for Division I and II will be played Dec. 15 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Brock (11-3) vs. Malakoff (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Franklin (13-1) vs. Edna (11-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Canadian (14-0) vs. Gunter (14-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Daingerfield (11-3) vs. El Maton Tidehaven (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium

The state championships for Division I and II will be played Dec. 14 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Stratford (14-0) vs. Tolar (13-1), 5 p.m. Thursday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Timpson (14-0) vs. Ganado (12-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Sunray (12-2) vs. Albany (14-0), 6 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Mart (14-0) vs. Chilton (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Crusader Stadium

The state championships for Division I and II will be played Dec. 13 and 14 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Westbrook (13-1) vs. Gordon (14-0), 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Championship