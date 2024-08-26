Texas Longhorns open the 2024 season against Colorado State

The No. 4 ranked Texas Longhorns open the season this weekend against Colorado State.

"Alrighty, what an exciting time," said head coach Steve Sarkisian. "I love Saturdays."

It's finally game week, and Sark is stoked. Entering his fourth season on the 40, it sounds like he loves this team as well.

"I literally could list between 20–30 guys who have been with us now that are in year 4 of our program, our culture is their culture. They speak our language," said Sark.

That cohesion, plus Sark's deepest roster, will lead to a lot of Longhorn talent on the field Saturday against Colorado State.

"Getting all those guys involved in the game, and seeing the comfort level of some of our younger players and getting them more comfortable as the game goes on, I think is important as well," said Sark.

One big question to answer on Saturday at DKR involves that depleted running back room. Without 220-pound hammer CJ Baxter, could the smaller guys like Jaydon Blue, Trey Wisner and Jerrick Gibson run between the tackles?

"We're gonna run it between the tackles! They learn how to run the day they show up here. Three years ago, I couldn't have said that about Jaydon Blue, but he's been an understudy to Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathan Brooks, and he's more than capable. Trey Wisner, Jerrick Gobson, all these guys, when we go to team run, we're a physical football team," said Sark.

The Longhorns take on Colorado State on Saturday, August 31, at 2:30 p.m. at DKR.