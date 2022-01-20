Texas Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker declares for NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker has declared for the NFL Draft. Dicker announced he will forgo his extra year of eligibility and with it ends the a "Dicker the Kicker" era on the 40 Acres.

The Lake Travis High School alum leaves with a Longhorn record 60 field goals and is the all-time scoring leader for UT kickers. He's also scored the third-most points in program history, regardless of position trailing only Ricky Williams and Cedric Benson.

In a post on Instagram, Dicker thanked the university, the team, and the fans and said, "There is nothing like the pride and loyalty of The University of Texas and of being a Longhorn." Dicker's full statement is below:

"Words cannot express how thankful I am for Longhorn Football, The University of Texas, and the City of Austin. To my coaches, professors, teammates, and fans, thank you for your support. There is nothing like the pride and loyalty of The University of Texas and of being a Longhorn. The Forty Acres has given me so much more than just a college football career and one of the best educations in the nation, it has given me an extended family that bleeds Burnt Orange."

"The decision to stay one more year has weighed heavy on my heart, but after careful consideration and prayer, I have decided to forgo my extra year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. Saying goodbye to Texas is a decision that has been difficult and is one that I would not choose if I wasn’t confident that God is ready to use me in this next chapter."

"Coming to Texas, I could never have imagined I’d be leaving holding the records of all-time field goals made and most points scored by a Texas kicker, as well as third in all-time points scored. I am humbled and honored by these accomplishments given all the great players who came before me."

"I am so proud to have represented Texas as your kicker these last four years. I love this university and I love Longhorn Nation. The Forty Acres will always be home to me."

"Hook 'em!"

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter